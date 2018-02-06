Some forty years ago, Ijaz Khokhar’s father set up a factory in Sialkot, a dusty industrial town of Pakistan, to make karate and martial arts uniforms. Over the years, as the country faced several political and economic upheavals, Khokhar's clothing company, Ashraf Industries, prospered.

It has now become one of the the country’s largest exporters of karate and martial arts outfits with loyal clientele from Japan to Europe.

Along the way, Khokhar saw profound technological shifts in the way business was done. The just-in-time inventory system, cross-border outsourcing, internet and cloud computing—innovations that have drastically shaped his business since the 1960s.

Every year, Khokhar travels to textile machinery exhibitions to see the latest innovations in manufacturing processes.

“I try to keep myself up to date with new trends,” he told TRT World. “There’s no escaping it.”

Yet he never imagined that one day he’d be talking about the possibility of robots becoming a threat to the way garments are sewn in his factory.

“I remember watching a documentary on it, but never thought it could become a reality.”

The automation onslaught

From harvesting cotton in the farms, to making thread, then weaving it into cloth in looms, followed by the stage of printing—the textile manufacturing cycle has largely been automated in the past two hundred years.

What remains in the hands of humans is when fabric is sewed into the clothes that we wear.

That might change as tech start-ups, encouraged by lightning technological changes, make robots that can imitate humans.

Softwear Automation, a company based in Atlanta, in the US, has built an entire assembly line manned by robots that can pick a piece of garment, arrange it properly and then sew it. This technology is called the Sewbot.

Just picking up a piece of fabric is a massive step forward for robots. Sewing and stitching has eluded machines because cloth is floppy and crumbly, difficult to handle even for humans who are not trained tailors.

Nimble finger movements can quickly adjust a piece of fabric under the needle of a sewing machine. It’s a grueling job for a worker to continuously adjust the garment under the striking needle, making sure the seam stays straight and smooth.

It’s a skill that garment factory workers in developing countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and India acquire over many years of mentorship.

What has come to drive them out of the factories is a combination of powerful algorithms, fast computing speed and the ever-decreasing cost of technological products.

The Sewbot work-line robots rely on high speed cameras, which see the individual threads in fabric, pinpointing the exact location where a needle strikes and adjusting the garment accordingly.

Softwear Automation sees this as a disruptive technology, which will have a lasting impact on how apparel, home textiles and garments are made. And it can do that without workers.

“Our Sewbot work-line can produce nearly twice as many finished t-shirts in an eight-hour shift as manual sewing can run 24 hours a day,” Softwear Automation’s CEO Palaniswamy Rajan said.

“It’s 80 percent more efficient.”

Rajan, a venture capitalists, invested in Softwear Automation after the company was founded in 2012.

Multiple studies by organisations such as the OECD and the World Bank have warned that automation can leave millions of people jobless, not just in developing countries but also in advanced economies.

The use of industrial robots across the automotive, electronic and others industries is at its highest, said the International Federation of Robotics.

The growth in industrial robot sales is led by Asia. Between 2011 and 2016 robot sales increased by an average of 12 percent.

An inevitable transition

Besides Softwear Automation, another start-up working to automate the repetitive sewing job, is called Sewbo, the brainchild of 30-year-old New Yorker Jon Zornow.

He devised a method to stiffen fabric by using a dissolvable chemical solution. This allows cardboard-like hard patches of material such as denim to be handled by robots. Once sewed the garment is washed with water without compromising its quality.

Zornow’s inspiration came from 3D printing. “That technology also uses water-soluable scaffolding to temporarily support objects as they are being created on the 3D printer,” Zarnow told TRT World.

His robots come off the shelf, making it easier for companies to find replacements when needed.

That’s a tell-tale sign of how one technology is giving birth to another. It also explains why prices are continuously coming down.

In his seminal book, The Rise of the Robots, Martin Ford writes that advanced vision technology being used in industrial robots emerged from gaming consoles.

The US government has played a crucial role in the promotion of this technology as well.

Softwear Automation’s Sewbot concept was conceived by Dr. Steve Dickerson, a Professor Emeritus of Mechatronics at Georgia Tech.