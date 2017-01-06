WORLD
Four detainees released from Guantanamo Bay
US President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy about the move.
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Four inmates have been released from America's maximum security detention centre at Guantanamo Bay.

They're the latest to be released by US President Barack Obama in the final days before he leaves office. However, President-elect Donald Trump is unhappy about the move and is seeking to freeze the transfers.

Fifty-five prisoners now remain at Guantanamo. Obama has abandoned his long standing pledge to close the controversial prison at the US naval base in Cuba, and now only hopes to release 15 more before he leaves office.

TRT World'sNick Harper reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
