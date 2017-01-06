Turkish-backed Syrian rebels are fighting street battles with Daesh militants in the city of al-Bab, but progress has been slowed in an effort to avoid civilian casualties, Turkey's defence minister said on Friday.

Opposition fighters backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes, have been besieging the Daesh-held city as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, designed to drive the terrorists from Syrian territory on Turkey's border.

The military also said it had killed 32 members of Daesh in the area in the previous 24 hours.