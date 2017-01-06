WORLD
Fresh uprising in Brazil prison kills at least 33 inmates
The riot came five days after the country's worst jail clash in two decades killed 56 prisoners.
The overcrowded prison system in Brazil often sees gang-related violence. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

More than 33 inmates have been killed in a prison riot in the Amazon region of Brazil, officials said on Friday.

The latest uprising occurred in the largest penitentiary of northern Roraima state just five days after the country's worst prison massacre in more than two decades killed 56 prisoners in nearby Amazonas state.

Experts had predicted more violence in Brazil's prison system, much of it gang-controlled, in the wake of the massacre earlier this week, which saw members of one drug gang butcher inmates from a rival criminal group.

