WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why is a statue stoking old tensions between Japan and South Korea?
Japan says it has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest, after a statue representing so-called "comfort women" was placed outside one of its consulates there.
Why is a statue stoking old tensions between Japan and South Korea?
Workers outside the Japanese consulate in Busan setting up a statue of a teenage girl symbolising &quot;comfort women.&quot; (December 30, 2016) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Japan says it has temporarily recalled its ambassador to South Korea in protest, after a statue representing so-called "comfort women" was placed outside one of its consulates there.

The statue symbolises the South Korean women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two.

It was placed outside Japan's diplomatic mission in the city of Busan. Tokyo described the move as "extremely regrettable" and promised to take additional measures.

Recommended

TRT World's U-Jean Jung is following the story from Seoul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla