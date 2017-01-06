TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says it has "no doubt" that the PKK ordered the Izmir attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says terrorists had failed in their aim to perpetrate a "big massacre".
Turkey says it has "no doubt" that the PKK ordered the Izmir attack
Police on duty at the site of the Izmir attack on January 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday that police have detained 18 people in connection with the bomb and gun attack in the coastal city of Izmir. He added that Ankara has "no doubt" that the PKK was responsible.

A police officer and a court employee were killed. Seven others were wounded.

Police are hunting a third suspected assailant who escaped from the scene after the attack near a courthouse.

Thursday's assault was the second attack on a major city in Turkey this week, following the New Year's Day Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed at least 39 people and injured 69. The manhunt also continues for the prime suspect in that attack.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sanliurfa on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said attackers had failed in their aim to perpetrate a "big massacre".

Recommended

"Weapons, bombs, rockets and ammunition confiscated from neutralised terrorists show us the terrorists' aim was a big massacre. Tight measures taken by our security forces resulted in the terrorists being stopped at the security checkpoint before they could reach their target, preventing an horrific disaster."

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday said Turkey was facing a relentless threat: "Daesh perpetrates one event. The PKK carries out the next one and then says 'you're next' and FETO perpetrates the following one."

Meanwhile, a Turkish court on Thursday handed down life sentences to two former army officers over their involvement in the failed July 15 coup and for their involvement with the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'