Survivors of deadly shooting at Florida airport speak out
The suspect in the shooting, Esteban Santiago, is an Iraq war veteran who reportedly suffered from psychological problems before allegedly opening fire in the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Passengers wait for word about their flights as first responders secure the area after the shooting on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2017

Survivors of Friday's attack have started to speak out about their harrowing ordeal.

Five people were shot dead and eight wounded in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida. Dozens of others were injured in the ensuing chaos and rush to evacuate.

The suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, was an Iraq veteran according to police. He was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire in the baggage claim section of the travel hub. He had suffered from psychological problems, law enforcement officials said.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
