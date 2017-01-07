WORLD
Vengeance killing of Palestinian teen in 2014 still haunts his family
Mohammed Abu Khdeir was kidnapped and burned alive by three ultra-orthodox Israeli settlers. His family remembers him as a funny and ambitious boy.
His charred remains were found in the Jerusalem Forest by Israeli police just hours after his abduction. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2017

Mohammed Abu Khdeir, 16, was kidnapped from his neighbourhood in East Jerusalem before being burned alive by three ultra-orthodox Israeli settlers in summer 2014. It came after the deaths of three Israeli teenagers, part of the violence that helped spark the 50 day Israeli assault on Gaza that killed 1,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 500 children, and also claimed the lives of six Israeli civilians, according to the United Nations.

Two and a half years on, Mohammed's family still mourns their son, as his three killers, two of them also teenagers, serve long sentences in prison.

