WORLD
2 MIN READ
US deploys tanks to eastern Europe amid strained relations with Russia
The move came as relations between Washington and Moscow dropped to a new low after US national security agencies accused Russia of using cyber attacks to influence the November 8 presidential election.
US deploys tanks to eastern Europe amid strained relations with Russia
The military equipment will be used by some 4,000 American troops being deployed to the region. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2017

Hundreds of US tanks and other heavy military equipment arrived at a seaport in northern Germany on Friday to be shipped to Poland and eastern Europe as part of a NATO build-up which has alarmed Russia.

The move comes as relations between Washington and Moscow dropped to a new low after US national security agencies accused Russia of meddling in the presidential election in favour of President-elect Donald Trump. Ties were already strained by Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and differences between the countries over the war in Syria.

The military equipment will be used by some 4,000 American troops being deployed to the region. Polish forces will join US troops in military exercises at the end of the month.

Recommended

NATO said the exercises with Poland have been planned for a while and are purely defensive. However, Russia has said they are aggressive in nature.

"Everybody should realise, this is transparent and this is just showing the strength and the cohesion of the alliance and the US commitment to maintain the peace on the continent," US Major General Timothy McGuire said on Friday.

Canada, Britain, and Germany are also deploying up to a thousand troops each to the region. They claim that these numbers are modest compared to the 330,000 soldiers which they say Russia has amassed on its western border.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition