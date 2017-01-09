Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad said nothing will be off the table at proposed peace talks in Kazakhstan, which Russia and Turkey are preparing.

"We are ready to negotiate everything. When you talk about negotiation regarding whether to end the conflict in Syria or the future of Syria, anything, it's fully open, there's no limit," Assad on Monday told French Media.

TRT World'sKilmeny Duchardt reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in December proposed new Syrian peace talks to be held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. The talks will complement ongoing talks in Geneva and aim to end years of conflict which have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands.

Asked if he was ready to discuss his position as president, Assad said "yes but my position is linked to the constitution ... If they want to discuss this point they must discuss the constitution."