The leaders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus met on Monday to begin a week of talks with the aim of sketching out a deal to end decades of division on the Mediterranean island.

Hoping to succeed where others failed, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades are in Geneva for three full days of discussions.

Other nations with an interest in the future of the island will join the talks on Thursday.

TRT World'sVanessa Conneely has more.

Cautious expectations

Asked how he felt about the talks, Anastasiades said: "Ask me when we are finished."

Disagreements over how Turkish and Greek Cypriots would share power in a unified state, property boundaries, and security issues have led to negotiations breaking drown in the past.

However, mediators are keen to make progress before domestic election cycles upset the process.

Leaving for Geneva on Sunday, Akinci described the talks as a "crossroads."

"We are not at a point where Geneva will mark the final conclusion. We need to be cautious," he said.

"We are expecting a tough week."