At least seven policemen and a civilian were killed in the attack on a checkpoint in the city of al-Arish on Monday, the interior ministry said.

At least 13 people, including four civilians, were wounded, security and medical sources said.

The ministry said a group of about 20 assailants tried driving a vehicle packed with explosives into a checkpoint, but police fired on it, setting it off before it reached the post.

Police say the attacker used a stolen street cleaning vehicle packed with explosives. The assailants also fired rocket propelled grenades at the checkpoint in the northern Egyptian city.