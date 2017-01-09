WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb and gun attack on checkpost in Egypt's north Sinai kills eight
Seven policemen and a civilian passerby were killed in the attack, Egypt's interior ministry said, adding that policemen who returned fire killed five assailants.
Bomb and gun attack on checkpost in Egypt's north Sinai kills eight
An insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Morsi in mid-2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

At least seven policemen and a civilian were killed in the attack on a checkpoint in the city of al-Arish on Monday, the interior ministry said.

At least 13 people, including four civilians, were wounded, security and medical sources said.

The ministry said a group of about 20 assailants tried driving a vehicle packed with explosives into a checkpoint, but police fired on it, setting it off before it reached the post.

Police say the attacker used a stolen street cleaning vehicle packed with explosives. The assailants also fired rocket propelled grenades at the checkpoint in the northern Egyptian city.

Recommended

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

An insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013 following mass protests against his rule.

The militant group staging the insurgency in Sinai pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014 and adopted the name Sinai Province. Authorities have since blamed them for the killing of hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and policemen.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition