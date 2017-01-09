Lawyers of former Chadian leader Hissene Habre, who faces life imprisonment for war crimes, have sought to annul his conviction in the first day of their appeal against the landmark verdict.

Habre was sentenced to life in prison by a special Senegalese court in May for ordering killings and torture during his eight-year rule as president of Chad, which ended in 1990.

But Habre's defence lawyers on Monday asked for a new trial, arguing that the composition of the jury and other irregularities violated Habre's rights.