WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Chad leader seeks reversal of war crimes conviction
Hissene Habre's defence lawyers have asked for a new trial, arguing that irregularities like the composition of the jury, which convicted the former president, violated his rights.
The court is expected to give a final decision on Habre's appeal in April that cannot be reversed. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

Lawyers of former Chadian leader Hissene Habre, who faces life imprisonment for war crimes, have sought to annul his conviction in the first day of their appeal against the landmark verdict.

Habre was sentenced to life in prison by a special Senegalese court in May for ordering killings and torture during his eight-year rule as president of Chad, which ended in 1990.

But Habre's defence lawyers on Monday asked for a new trial, arguing that the composition of the jury and other irregularities violated Habre's rights.

"The decisions must be annulled and invalidated," said Habre's lawyer Mounir Ballal. "I am not proud of the conditions in which the accused was tried."

The court is expected to give a final decision on Habre's appeal in April that cannot be reversed.

SOURCE:TRT World, TRTWorld and agencies
