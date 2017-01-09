January 9, 2017
A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four and wounding 17 others. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the attack to others carried out by Daesh in Europe.
The incident fits a wider pattern of violence between Israelis and Palestinians that has claimed at least 260 lives on both sides since October 2015.
TRT World'sIrem Seles reports from Jerusalem.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies