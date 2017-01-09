WORLD
Truck attack in Israel adds to wave of violence
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the deadly attack to Daesh, which has claimed similar attacks in Europe.
At least 37 Israelis and 231 Palestinians have been killed in a wave of violence which began in October 2015. Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the scene of the attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four and wounding 17 others. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the attack to others carried out by Daesh in Europe.

The incident fits a wider pattern of violence between Israelis and Palestinians that has claimed at least 260 lives on both sides since October 2015.

TRT World'sIrem Seles reports from Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
