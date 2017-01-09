WORLD
Russia dismisses US hacking allegation as a "witch-hunt"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no new evidence had been produced in a US intelligence report to show that Russian officials were involved.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

The Kremlin on Monday rejected as a "witch-hunt" US allegations that Russia tried to influence the US presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

A US intelligence report last week alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a cyber campaign to help Trump beat his rival Hillary Clinton in November's election. It said the campaign included hacking the personal email accounts of US Democratic Party officials and political figures.

In Russia's first reaction to the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no new evidence had been produced to show that Russian officials were involved.

"We are observing a serious fatigue with these accusations," Peskov said, adding "It truly is reminiscent of a witch-hunt."

Peskov said witch-hunts in the past in US history usually ended when what he described as more sober leaders took charge.

Peskov said that once Trump was inaugurated on January 20 work would begin on finding a date for a first meeting between the Russian and US leaders.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
