WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump hits back after Meryl Streep gets political at Golden Globes
Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at the Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration. Trump responded by calling her one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.
Trump hits back after Meryl Streep gets political at Golden Globes
Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, US. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

The president-elect described Meryl Streep as "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" after the three-time Oscar winner criticised him at the Golden Globes.

Streep turned a lifetime award acceptance speech at Sunday's Golden Globe awards into an indictment of Trump's personality and his tough stance on immigration.

"This instinct to humiliate when it's modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life," the "Sophie's Choice" actress said, recalling Trump's imitation, in 2015, of a disabled reporter without mentioning the president-elect by name.

Recommended

The speech by Streep, who had a prime-time speaking slot at last year's Democratic National Convention praising Hillary Clinton's "grit and grace," quickly became the most-talked about moment of the Golden Globes.

Global digital marketing company Amobee said it sparked some 627,000 Tweets in four hours.

"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big," Trump tweeted. He also repeated his denial that he had mocked the reporter when he flailed his arms and slurred his speech at a campaign event.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition