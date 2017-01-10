Turkish police killed one attacker who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday, while a second was still at large, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

There was "an armed attack"​ at a security checkpoint outside the police headquarters in Gaziantep, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

An officer was lightly wounded in the shootout, but police responded immediately and shot the suspect dead, the statement added.