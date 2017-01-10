TÜRKİYE
Attack on police headquarters foiled in Turkey's Gaziantep
Two suspected assailants tried to enter a police station in the southeastern city on the border with Syria. Police killed one armed man, while a second was still at large.
Medics at the scene of the attack in Gaziantep on January 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Turkish police killed one attacker who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday, while a second was still at large, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

There was "an armed attack"​ at a security checkpoint outside the police headquarters in Gaziantep, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

An officer was lightly wounded in the shootout, but police responded immediately and shot the suspect dead, the statement added.

Later during the day, a police patrol vehicle was also attacked by three assailants in Gaziantep. One of the attackers was apprehended by the policemen while a search for two others went under way.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
