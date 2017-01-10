Protesters interrupted the Senate hearing to confirm President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next the US attorney general.

Senate hearings were under way in Washington DC where Trump's cabinet choices face scrutiny, amid allegations that candidates have not disclosed all their financial dealings nor completed a full ethics questionnaire.

Demonstrators dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan interrupted Jeff Sessions' opening remarks and called him a racist inside the Senate committee room, where politicians were grilling the Republican senator.

The President-elect has chosen Sessions for the post of attorney general. But like many of Trump's nominees, he's a controversial choice.