WORLD
1 MIN READ
Envoys to Cyprus peace talks say they are optimistic
The UN says Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders are showing political willingness to find common ground as the talks entered their 2nd day on Tuesday.
Envoys to Cyprus peace talks say they are optimistic
A man sits on a bench under a peace sign near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus, January 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Talks on reuniting Cyprus entered their second day on Tuesday in Geneva. The Turkish Cypriot leader and his Greek Cypriot counterpart are discussing power-sharing, territorial adjustments and security issues.

The talks are hosted by the UN's special envoy and seek to end decades of division on the Mediterranean island.

"The leaders are showing a lot of courage, a lot of will," senior United Nations envoy and former Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide told a news briefing. "It's going to be difficult but it's possible."

Recommended

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has more details from Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla