Top Republican senator says Britain in "front seat" for US trade deal
The statement coincides with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the US to meet aides of President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.
Senator Bob Corker, a Republican and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Britain is in the "front seat" to negotiate a new trade deal with the United States, said a top Republican and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Bob Corker.

The statement comes at a time when British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson is visiting the US.

Johnson, a former British mayor and a big campaigner for "Brexit," has held meetings with the advisors of US President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress.

After his meetings with Trump's team, Johnson said there had been a "huge fund of goodwill" towards Britain and a desire to move quickly on a trade deal.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.

