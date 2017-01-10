WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran bids farewell to former leader Rafsanjani
Former Iranian leader Ali Akbar Hashmi Rafsanjani died from a heart attack on Sunday aged 82.
Iran bids farewell to former leader Rafsanjani
Mourners gather around the coffin of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani during a mourning ceremony at the Jamaran mosque in Tehran, on January 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Iran bade farewell to its former leader Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani with a massive state funeral on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the capital Tehran, to pay their final respects.

Rafsanjani died from a heart attack on Sunday at age 82.

He was president of Iran from 1989 to 1997 and his policies helped improve the country's relations with the west.

Iran announced three days of mourning and Tuesday was declared a public holiday.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayers.

Recommended

Rafsanjani will be buried inside the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

TRT World'sAmin Darban is following the story from Tehran.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie discusses what impact the former president's death will have on Iran.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition