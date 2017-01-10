WORLD
3 MIN READ
US and coalition forces continue assault on Daesh positions in Syria
Fifteen air strikes near Raqqa destroyed five separate Daesh tactical units, while a key fighting position for the terror group was wiped out in Shadaddi.
US and coalition forces continue assault on Daesh positions in Syria
A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Syrian activists say that the countrywide ceasefire has been violated.

Regime forces have captured three rebel towns in the Eastern Ghouta region in Damascus.

The regime has been launching ground and aerial attacks on the area.

In Wadi Barad, north of Damascus, three people have been killed in air strikes.

The US and its coalition forces have carried out 23 air strikes in Syria, destroying key Daesh positions and their assets, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday.

Turkey also led air and ground operations on Sunday in which 48 Daesh militants were killed while Turkish warplanes destroyed 23 buildings and shelters used by the militants, Turkey's armed forces said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) more than four months ago to drive out Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK, from its border with Syria.

In recent weeks, Turkey, together with the FSA, has been besieging the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab.

Recommended

With more on the US operation, TRT World's Abubakr al-Shamahi reports from the Turkish city of Gaziantep on the the border with Syria.

Meanwhile, another 15 US-led air strikes near Raqqa targeted five separate Daesh tactical units while eight Daesh oil pumpjacks were taken out in the eastern city Deir Ezzor.

In Shadaddi, a town in the northeast, a US-led air strike wiped out a key Daesh fighting position while near Palmyra, an ancient city in present day Homs governorate, one of the terror group's battle tanks was destroyed.

Pentagon officials described this latest raid as "successful" and "entirely focused on Daesh leadership."

TRT World's Nina Potts reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition