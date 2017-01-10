Syrian activists say that the countrywide ceasefire has been violated.

Regime forces have captured three rebel towns in the Eastern Ghouta region in Damascus.

The regime has been launching ground and aerial attacks on the area.

In Wadi Barad, north of Damascus, three people have been killed in air strikes.

The US and its coalition forces have carried out 23 air strikes in Syria, destroying key Daesh positions and their assets, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday.

Turkey also led air and ground operations on Sunday in which 48 Daesh militants were killed while Turkish warplanes destroyed 23 buildings and shelters used by the militants, Turkey's armed forces said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) more than four months ago to drive out Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK, from its border with Syria.

In recent weeks, Turkey, together with the FSA, has been besieging the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab.