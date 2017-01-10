January 10, 2017
The world football governing body FIFA is holding talks in Zurich to try to solve an ongoing dispute over Israeli football clubs based in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.
Representatives of Israel's football community say "political issues are not part of the playing field." Those representing Palestinians say anyone using the land without permission should be held accountable.
TRT World'sVanessa Conneely reports.
SOURCE:TRT World