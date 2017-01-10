WORLD
Huge earthquake hits Philippines
A 7.3 magnitude undersea earthquake, measuring 617 km, struck southeast Philippines on Tuesday. The quake comes five days after a smaller tremor in the same area.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 that struck under the Celebes Sea off the southern Philippines was far too deep to cause any damage or to generate a tsunami according to seismologists. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Is it dangerous?

The US Tsunami Warning Centre has issued no warning, advisory, watch or threat after the quake in the Celebes Sea, which lies in the western Pacific between Sulawesi and the Philippines.

Seismologists said it was too deep to cause any damage and casualties or a tsunami. The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has, however, warned of aftershocks.

What caused the earthquake?

Renato Solidum of Phivolcs said the quake was set off by the movement of oceanic plates 625 kilometers (387 miles) under the seabed. Solidum said the undersea quake was centered 223 kilometers (138 miles) southeast of Sulu province.

Are earthquakes common in the Pacific Ocean?

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in the Pacific Ocean basin, particularly in the "Ring of Fire". A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines island of Luzon in 1990.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
