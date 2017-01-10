Is it dangerous?

The US Tsunami Warning Centre has issued no warning, advisory, watch or threat after the quake in the Celebes Sea, which lies in the western Pacific between Sulawesi and the Philippines.

Seismologists said it was too deep to cause any damage and casualties or a tsunami. The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has, however, warned of aftershocks.

What caused the earthquake?