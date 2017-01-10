WORLD
Venezuela's Congress declares president has "abandoned his post"
The symbolic resolution follows the opposition's failed efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuelans are facing triple digit inflation and having trouble accessing basic necessities.
An opposition deputy holds a placard reading &quot;Maduro you have failed&quot; during a session of the National Assembly in Caracas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2017

Venezuelans are having trouble accessing basic necessities such as food and medicine, as a stalemate continues between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition-controlled Congress.

On Monday, Congress adopted a resolution declaring that Maduro had "abandoned his post," a symbolic move unlikely to break a year-long stalemate between the executive and the legislature.

The opposition wants Maduro's resignation and new elections. But these attempts have previously been blocked by Venezuela's courts and election officials.

TRT World'sJuan Carlos Lamas reports.

Background to the country's economic crisis.

