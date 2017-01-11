WORLD
Obama gives farewell address
The 44th President of the United States, after serving two four year terms, calls for unity amid fractured politics.
Obama said he remained hopeful about the work that a younger generation would do. &quot;Yes we can,&quot; he said. &quot;Yes we did.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Speaking for the last time to citizens, the US President Barack Obama delivered a farewell address in Chicago, where he began his political career, calling for unity and hailing the growth of the American economy under his tenure. On January 20, Republican president-elect Donald Trump will replace him.

"Democracy does not require uniformity...But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity. The idea that for all our outward differences we're all in this together, that we rise or fall as one," Obama said.

TRT World'sKilmeny Duchardt brings us the latest.

Watch the full address below:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
