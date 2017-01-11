WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump slams claims that Russia has compromising information on him
The president-elect's tweets rejecting the allegations come after President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, "The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump."
A summary of the allegations was presented to Trump and Obama last week during a meeting with the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency, and the Director of National Intelligence. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed allegations that Russia has access to damaging information about him.

Trump's tweets came after the Kremlin also denied the claims, saying documents supposedly giving credence to the allegations were aimed at damaging Moscow's relations with Washington.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists the allegations were "pulp fiction." Earlier Trump on Twitter called the allegations "a total political witch hunt."

Recommended

Classified briefings

American media reports, quoting unnamed intelligence officals, say that both Trump and President Obama have received classified briefings on allegations Russia may have compromising personal and financial information about the incoming president.

Trump has repeatedly expressed doubt that Russia was behind hacking during the 2016 presidential campaign.

TRT World'sHarry Horton has that story from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
