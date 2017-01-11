WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bailed murder suspect kills six in Iran shooting rampage
The gunman, released on bail on January 1, opened fire at two houses in the central city of Arak.
Bailed murder suspect kills six in Iran shooting rampage
Gun violence is rare in Iran and offenders face severe punishment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

A murder suspect freed on bail killed six people including a policeman and three family members in a shooting rampage Wednesday in central Iran, media reported.

The 26-year-old entered two houses in Arak and shot eight people with a Kalashnikov, killing five of them instantly, ISNA news agency quoted the city's prosecutor as saying. The shooter is still on the run but his brother, who allegedly accompanied him in the rampage, has been arrested, the prosecutor said.

A sixth victim later died in hospital and another was in critical condition, he added.

The first house targeted was the home of a police officer who had arrested the man last year on charges of complicity in a murder.

Recommended

The officer, his sister, mother and brother were all killed while another family member was hospitalised.

The suspect then went to the house of the victim who he and two others are accused of killing last year and shot dead his parents. Their son was also injured.

The gunman had been released on bail of two billion riyals ($50,000) on January 1. Gun violence is rare in the Islamic republic and offenders face severe punishment.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla