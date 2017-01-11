Clare Hollingworth, the veteran British journalist, who broke the news that World War II had begun, has died in Hong Kong at the age of 105.

In August 1939, at the age of 27, Hollingworth travelled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of Nazi tanks mobilising to invade Poland.

Three days later she was first to report the outbreak of hostilities not only to readers of The Daily Telegraph, but also to the British and Polish authorities.

"Clare passed away surrounded by family and friends with lots of care," Cathy Hilborn Feng, a friend of more than 20 years, said.