PKK offshoot TAK on Wednesday claimed responsibility for last Thursday's attack, in the coastal city of Izmir, that killed two people and wounded five.

Terrorists clashed with police and detonated a car bomb after their vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint. A police officer and a court employee were killed.

Police officer Fethi Sekin confronted the attackers, preventing them from entering the building. He killed one of the two terrorists before losing his life.