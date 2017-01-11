TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK offshoot TAK says it carried out deadly attack in Turkey's Izmir
Turkey considers TAK the PKK's urban wing, responsible for targeting urban centres and civilians.
PKK offshoot TAK says it carried out deadly attack in Turkey's Izmir
Nisa, the 8-year-old daughter of police officer Fethi Sekin, who was killed in the Izmir courthouse attack on Thursday, mourns her father during his funeral in Izmir, Turkey, January 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 11, 2017

PKK offshoot TAK on Wednesday claimed responsibility for last Thursday's attack, in the coastal city of Izmir, that killed two people and wounded five.

Terrorists clashed with police and detonated a car bomb after their vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint. A police officer and a court employee were killed.

Police officer Fethi Sekin confronted the attackers, preventing them from entering the building. He killed one of the two terrorists before losing his life.

Recommended

Turkey considers TAK to be the urban wing of the PKK. TAK has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in urban areas including twin bombings outside the Besiktas football stadium in central Istanbul on December 10, which killed more than 40 people.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency in Turkey since 1984. It is listed as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official