WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan and Putin discuss expanding ceasefire across Syria
The two leaders spoke by phone ahead of this month's planned Kazakhstan talks that are a fresh bid to end the six-year war in Syria.
Erdogan and Putin discuss expanding ceasefire across Syria
The UN said Syria's cessation of hostilities is largely holding but humanitarian aid is still not getting into besieged areas where food is running out. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed broadening the ceasefire in Syria across the country, sources in Erdogan's office said.

The two leaders also discussed Syrian peace talks planned for Kazakhstan and bilateral relations, the sources said.

The talks, scheduled to begin on January 23, will bring together Syrian regime representatives and the opposition, as well as their allies, in a fresh bid to end the six-year war in Syria.

UN says ceasefire largely holding but no aid going in

Recommended

Syrian UN envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday that Syria's cessation of hostilities is largely holding, with some exceptions, but humanitarian aid is still not getting into besieged areas where food is running out.

He told reporters that 23 buses and Syrian drivers, used in recent evacuations, were being stopped from leaving the villages of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province by armed groups.

Mistura said fighting was continuing in two villages in the Wadi Barada valley, the site of water pumping facilities that serve Damascus.

He said he understood that the UN would be invited to the Astana talks, but there have been no formal invitations or confirmed dates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla