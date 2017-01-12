President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the highest civilian honour on Thursday, commemorating an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony at the White House dedicated to honouring the outgoing vice president.

Obama said he is bestowing the honour on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

Biden praised his wife and children for their support throughout his career, and praised the Obama family for their dedication to country and service.