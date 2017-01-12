WORLD
Biden awarded presidential 'Medal of Freedom'
Joe Biden has been awarded the US presidential 'Medal of Freedom' for his years of dedication as vice president.
US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the highest civilian honour on Thursday, commemorating an "extraordinary man with an extraordinary career in public service."

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony at the White House dedicated to honouring the outgoing vice president.

Obama said he is bestowing the honour on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

Biden praised his wife and children for their support throughout his career, and praised the Obama family for their dedication to country and service.

"I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things," Biden said.

Speaking ahead of Biden, Obama said the tribute will give the Internet one last chance to joke about the "bromance" the two share. He called Biden the "best possible choice, not just for me, but for the American people."

Obama commended the "Biden heart," listing the influences in Biden's life, from the nuns who taught him in grade school, to his Senate colleagues, to his parents.

Noting that Biden's career is "nowhere close to finished," Obama said his vice president will go on to have an impact in the US and abroad.

SOURCE:AP
