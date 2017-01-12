Scuffles between Turkish lawmakers from the governing AK Party and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) broke out on Wednesday during a general assembly debate on constitutional changes.

Parliament is debating a package of constitutional reforms that would alter the way Turkey is run – including changing to a system that would grant wide-ranging powers to the president and scrap the position of prime minister.

The ruckus involving lawmakers from the two major parties prompted the speaker to adjourn the session.

The bill needs the support of at least 330 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to go to a referendum, expected in the spring. The AK Party has 316 deputies eligible to vote, and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which also backs the bill, has 39.