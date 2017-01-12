WORLD
2 MIN READ
S. Korea prosecutors question Samsung chief
An investigation of Jay Y. Lee is underway in a case linked to impeached President Park Geun-hye.
S. Korea prosecutors question Samsung chief
Jay Y. Lee (C), vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, bows as he arrives to be questioned as a suspect in a bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

South Korean special prosecutors on Thursday questioned the head of top conglomerate Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, on suspicion of bribery in an influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

Park remains in office but has been stripped of her powers while the Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold the December impeachment and make her the first democratically elected leader to be forced from office. Park has denied wrongdoing.

The prosecution named Lee as a suspect on Wednesday and is investigating whether 30 billion won ($25.3 million) provided by Samsung to a business and foundations backed by President Park Geun-hye's friend, Choi Soon-sil, were connected to a 2015 decision by the country's national pension fund to support a controversial merger of two group affiliates.

Recommended

"I apologize to the South Korean people for revealing something which is not positive through this incident," Lee told reporters after arriving at the office.

Shane Hahm in Seoul has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla