Israel fired rockets at a military airport compound near the Syrian capital Damascus early on Friday, the Syrian regime army said.

The regime warned Israel of repercussions for what it called a "flagrant" attack.

The explosions were heard in the capital, and residents in the southwest suburbs saw a large plume of smoke rising from the area, while video footage on social media showed flames leaping from parts of Mezzeh Military Airport's compound.

"Syrian army command and armed forces warn Israel of the repercussions of the flagrant attack and stresses its continued fight against (this) terrorism and amputate the arms of the perpetrators," the regime command said.

It did not disclose if there were any casualties, but said the rockets caused a fire.

Israel neither confirms nor denies involvement in striking targets inside Syria. Asked about Friday's incident, an Israeli military spokeswoman said: "We don't comment on reports of this kind."

The airport southwest of the capital is a major strategic air base used mainly by Syrian elite Republican Guards and had been a base used to fire rockets at former opposition-held areas in the suburbs of Damascus. No further details were made available.

Israel has in the past targeted positions of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group inside Syria, where the Iranian-backed group is heavily involved in fighting alongside Syrian regime forces.

Israeli defence officials have voiced concern that Hezbollah's experience in the Syrian civil war, where it has played a significant role and recently helped the regime regain the eastern sector of the city of Aleppo, has strengthened it.

Opposition groups operating in the area have said Hezbollah's major arms supply route into Damascus from the Lebanese border has been targeted on several occasions in recent years by air strikes. This has included strikes on convoys of weapons and warehouses. Damascus airport was also hit by air strikes in 2013.

