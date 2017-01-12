WORLD
2 MIN READ
Talks to reunify Cyprus extended amid disagreements
UN chief Guterres cautions against any "quick fix" in Geneva talks to forge a security deal for a reunited Cyprus as the foreign ministers of Britain, Greece and Turkey joined the efforts.
Talks to reunify Cyprus extended amid disagreements
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) speaks next to Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci during a press conference at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

Talks to resolve the decades-old division of Cyprus ended without agreement on Thursday but with a plan for officials to reconvene on Jan. 18 to tackle the thorny security question, before a fresh attempt to forge apolitical deal.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters he was confident that the participants were determined to make a "last effort" to find a solution. There was no precise date set for the guarantors of the process - the Greek, Turkish and British foreign ministers - to meet again.

Speaking in Geneva, Guterres said he wants a solid and sustainable solution for Cyprus – but there's still a long way to go.

Recommended

Cyprus has been split for 43 years after Turkey intervened in the north, following a coup on the island backed by Greece. Key issues include governance, property and security.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Geneva.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla