The political impasse playing out in Gambia is far from over as President Yahya Jammeh continues to refuse to concede defeat and leave office.

While Gambians and political leaders from West Africa urge him to step down, Jammeh has gone to Gambia's Supreme Court to challenge his rival's victory, vowing to stay until the ruling.

Jammeh, in power since 1994, lost the election last month to businessman Adama Barrow.

The court hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled for January 16 as judges from Nigeria and Sierra Leone failed to show up.