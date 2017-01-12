WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gambia's political impasse is far from over
President Yahya Jammeh's refusal to concede election defeat and leave office after more than 22 years prompts concern at home and in the region.
Gambia's political impasse is far from over
Jameh has gone to Gambia's Supreme Court to challenge his rival Adama Barrow's election victory, vowing to stay in office until the ruling. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 12, 2017

The political impasse playing out in Gambia is far from over as President Yahya Jammeh continues to refuse to concede defeat and leave office.

While Gambians and political leaders from West Africa urge him to step down, Jammeh has gone to Gambia's Supreme Court to challenge his rival's victory, vowing to stay until the ruling.

Jammeh, in power since 1994, lost the election last month to businessman Adama Barrow.

The court hearing was initially scheduled for Tuesday but was rescheduled for January 16 as judges from Nigeria and Sierra Leone failed to show up.

Recommended

A document signed by Nigeria's acting chief justice said the timing of the extraordinary January session was "unfavourable," Reuters reported. Gambia's Supreme Court, which has not sat in over a year, normally sits in May and November.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla