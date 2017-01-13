TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's parliament passes key articles in bill on new constitution
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes the talks on the constitutional reforms that would alter the way Turkey is governed will be completed this week.
Turkey's parliament passes key articles in bill on new constitution
The proposed constitutional reforms grant wide-ranging powers to the president with greater parliamentary oversight of the presidency, and scrap the position of prime minister. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Turkey's parliament on Friday adopted the seventh and eight articles of a new constitutional reform package that would move Turkey towards a more presidential form of government. 

The adopted articles would allow the president to be a member of a political party and to issue decrees.

Eighteen amendments are proposed to the existing constitution. The changes grant wide-ranging powers to the president, strengthen parliamentary oversight of the presidency, and scrap the position of prime minister.

The governing AK Party, backed by the nationalist MHP, is in favour of the constitutional reform. The main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, are opposed.

Recommended

The 18-article bill needs the support of at least 330 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to go to a referendum, expected in the spring. The AK Party has 316 deputies eligible to vote and the MHP 39.

All proposed changes, however, will need to pass in two more rounds of voting before the constitutional package as a whole can be put to a referendum.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes that the reform talks will be completed this week.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official