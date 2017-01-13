Turkey's parliament on Friday adopted the seventh and eight articles of a new constitutional reform package that would move Turkey towards a more presidential form of government.

The adopted articles would allow the president to be a member of a political party and to issue decrees.

Eighteen amendments are proposed to the existing constitution. The changes grant wide-ranging powers to the president, strengthen parliamentary oversight of the presidency, and scrap the position of prime minister.

The governing AK Party, backed by the nationalist MHP, is in favour of the constitutional reform. The main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, are opposed.