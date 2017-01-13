WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cold European weather leaves refugees in dire situation
The UNHCR says five refugees have died from the cold so far and thousands more remain at risk as they live in unheated tents and dormitories across Europe.
Cold European weather leaves refugees in dire situation
More than 350,000 refugees crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Europe during 2016, according to UNHCR. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Many destitute refugees and migrants who fled to Europe are dying due to the severe cold weather and governments must do more to help them, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

Five refugees have died from the cold so far and thousands more remain at risk as they live in unheated tents and dormitories across Europe, the body's spokesperson Cecile Pouilly said.

She called on European governments to help refugees and migrants rather than pushing them back from borders.

"It's about saving lives, not about red tape and keeping to bureaucratic arrangements," Pouilly said.

The refugee influx to Europe continues despite the bad weather conditions.

Italy's coast guard on Friday announced that it had rescued 800 refugees from the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

Recommended

Syrian Refugees Not Receiving Adequate Support

In the United Kingdom, a parliamentary report has revealed that Syrian refugees who resettled in the kingdom are not receiving adequate support.

The government pledged to take in 20,000 refugees from Syria by 2020.

But local councils have warned that they are not being given enough resources to support the refugees.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla