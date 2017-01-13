Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Ankara would continue to base soldiers in the island of Cyprus as long as Greece does.

"We will stay in Cyprus forever. Turkey and Greece will keep their soldiers in Cyprus as discussed and agreed before. If we will talk about pulling soldiers out of the island then both sides will have to do that," he told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

Erdogan also said the Greek side was avoiding a solution to the Cyprus problem:

The Greek Cypriot side is not sincere in this process. Northern Cyprus has been working hard on the deal but the Greek Cypriot side and Greece as the guarantor country have different expectations. We are clear on this issue: A guarantee without Turkey is not possible.

Erdogan's comments came after Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades told a news conference on Friday that talks on reunifying Cyprus should produce a "radical" change in the island's security situation, which is currently guaranteed by Greece, Turkey and Britain.