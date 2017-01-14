Turkey has begun the process of giving citizenship to some of the 3 million Syrian refugees living on its soil.

European countries are attracting Syrians with expertise and those with skills and capital.

It's all part of a move announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to give some of Turkey's 3 million Syrian refugees citizenship.

Those who choose to be naturalised have to offer a skill set that's valuable to Turkey.

Syrians in Turkey work in all kinds of fields.

And some of the most successful ones are able to employ others, both Syrians and Turks, in different workplaces.