TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey begins process to give citizenship to eligible Syrian refugees
Syrian refugees who can offer a skill set in exchange for citizenship, say life will now get much easier for them in Turkey.
Turkey begins process to give citizenship to eligible Syrian refugees
A Syrian doctor examines a Syrian patient in Hatay, Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

Turkey has begun the process of giving citizenship to some of the 3 million Syrian refugees living on its soil.

European countries are attracting Syrians with expertise and those with skills and capital.

It's all part of a move announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to give some of Turkey's 3 million Syrian refugees citizenship.

Those who choose to be naturalised have to offer a skill set that's valuable to Turkey.

Syrians in Turkey work in all kinds of fields.

And some of the most successful ones are able to employ others, both Syrians and Turks, in different workplaces.

Recommended

The idea is for these successful people to be given the opportunity to apply for Turkish citizenship, at least in the first phase.

If the first phase is successful, more skilled Syrians may be invited to apply.

Those who have refugee status and are not eligible for citizeship, will retain their current status.

TRT World 's Abubakr al Shamahi reports from the Turkish-Syrian border town of Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official