US Congress takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Ending the Obama administration's healthcare reform has been a top priority for US President-elect Donald Trump.
Obamacare was enacted nearly seven years ago in an effort to expand coverage and give new protections for people with pre-existing health conditions and other barriers that left them without insurance. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives on Friday began the process to repeal Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform.

The legislators passed a resolution that instructs committees of the House and Senate to draft repeal legislation by the end of January.

Replacing the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, which requires people to get insured or pay a penalty, has been a top priority of President-elect Donald Trump.

TRT World 's Simon Marks reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
