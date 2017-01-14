Two Chinese nationals have been arrested and charged in connection with the mass shooting at an Istanbul night club, in the early hours of New Year's Day, which killed at least 39 people.

Omar Asim and Abu liezi Abu Duhamiti, are both Uighurs - an ethnic Muslim minority in China.

They've been charged with 39 counts, including being an accomplice to first degree murder and being a member of a terror organisation.

They're suspected of providing the attacker with a weapon, and helping him rent an apartment in the Turkish city of Konya.