Trump may lift sanctions against Russia if it helps US fight terror
The outgoing Obama administration imposed sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow's alleged cyber attacks on the US presidential elections.
US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump suggested on Friday that he may end sanctions against Russia if it helps Washington's fight against terror.

In an hour long interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he will keep sanctions "at least for a period of time," but may overturn them eventually.

Meanwhile, a committee of US senators will investigate alleged links between Trump's political team and the Russian government.

US intelligence agencies say the email accounts of Hillary Clinton's aides were targeted during the presidential campaign.

TRT World 's Patrice Howard has more from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World
