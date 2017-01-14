WORLD
1 MIN READ
US woman found 18 years after abduction from hospital
18 years ago, baby Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped just five hours after she was born by a woman posing as a nurse.
US woman found 18 years after abduction from hospital
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Florida where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

A woman has been reunited with her daughter in the US state of South Carolina 18 years after the child was kidnapped from the hospital.

Baby Kamiyah Mobley was stolen just five hours after she was born.

The disappearance from the Jacksonville Hospital in Florida, generated nationwide attention as police launched a manhunt for her kidnapper.

A woman posing as a nurse took the newborn from her young mother's arms.

Recommended

Authorities have since arrested the woman responsible.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla