WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces take Mosul University from Daesh after fierce fighting
Iraqi forces say they are close to recapturing the entire eastern bank of the Tigris river, bringing them in full control of eastern Mosul, and thus half of Daesh's last major stronghold in Iraq.
Iraqi forces take Mosul University from Daesh after fierce fighting
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks at the University of Mosul during a battle with Daesh, in Mosul, Iraq, January 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Iraqi special forces on Sunday took full control of Mosul University complex after two days of fierce fighting with Daesh, army officials said.

Iraq's counter-terrorism service (CTS) troops drove Daesh terrorists out of the strategically located university complex and seized clusters of buildings including colleges on Saturday. It is an important gain towards retaking the entire eastern half of the city.

"The university is completely liberated and forces are sweeping the complex for any hiding militants. Most buildings are booby-trapped so we're being cautious," said CTS spokesman Sabah al-Numan.

Recommended

"We're not stopping," he said, adding the CTS was working to push into areas next to the university.

TRT World's Campbell MacDiarmid has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla