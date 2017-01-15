Foreign ministers and representatives from about 70 countries are meeting in Paris on Sunday to try to revive long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Neither Israel nor the Palestinians will be represented at the conference and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the talks as "rigged" against the Jewish state.

The Palestinians, in contrast, have welcomed France's bid for the conference to reaffirm global support for a two-state solution to the seven-decade-old conflict.

Peace efforts have been at a standstill since April 2014.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, who rebuked Israel recently over its settlements expansion, will attend the talks, along with delegates from the UN, EU, Arab League and other organisations.