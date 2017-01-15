WORLD
Hundreds of protesters march in Tanzania against elephant poaching
In the five years leading up to 2014, 60 percent of Tanzania's elephants were slaughtered for their tusks.
Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Youqing Lu (C), walks with Elisifa Ngowi, head of the National and Transnational Serious Crimes Investigation Unit (R), and other dignitaries during the 'Walk for Elephants' event in Dar es Salaam on January 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2017

Celebrities, politicians and protesters marched through Tanzania's biggest city, Dar es Salaam, on Saturday to protest against the ivory trade, which has decimated East Africa's elephants.

Hundreds of Chinese people also took part in the rally, furious that the demand for ivory in China is fuelling poaching.

In December, however, China announced a total ban of the trade and processing of ivory, to take effect by the end of 2017.

TRT World'sDan Ashby has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
