January 15, 2017
Celebrities, politicians and protesters marched through Tanzania's biggest city, Dar es Salaam, on Saturday to protest against the ivory trade, which has decimated East Africa's elephants.
Hundreds of Chinese people also took part in the rally, furious that the demand for ivory in China is fuelling poaching.
In December, however, China announced a total ban of the trade and processing of ivory, to take effect by the end of 2017.
TRT World'sDan Ashby has more details.
SOURCE:TRT World