The collapse of Northern Ireland's power-sharing government resulted in a call for snap assembly elections.

The crisis was triggered after Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned last week over differences with First Minister Arlene Foster over an investigation into a clean energy scheme. His party, Sinn Fein, refused to nominate another deputy within the stipulated seven day period, prompting a fresh round of elections.

Elections will take place on March 2, Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire announced on Monday after it became clear Sinn Fein and Democratic Unionist parties could not come to a compromise.