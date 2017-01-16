WORLD
Trump outlines his approach to foreign policy
US President-elect Donald Trump says his biggest goal is to create fair trade deals and stronger borders.
Donald Trump will take office as the 45th US president on January 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday outlined his foreign policy goals in an interview with two European newspapers, saying that his biggest goal is to create fairer trade deals and stronger borders.

He hinted at a possible deal to lift sanctions against Russia if it cuts its nuclear weapons arsenal.

Trump called German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open door immigration policy a "catastrophic mistake," and said the West should have built safe zones in Syria.

TRT World's Harry Horton has more details from Washington DC.

